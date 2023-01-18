TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested Murat T. Gibson, 39 of Troy on January 17 after officers intervened in a violent domestic incident. Gibson allegedly pulled out a gun during a robbery at the victim’s residence.

On January 17 around 7 p.m., officers got an emergency call reporting a violent domestic incident happening in Lansingburgh. The call reported that the male suspect, later known as Gibson, committed a robbery while pulling out a gun at the victim’s residence while a child victim was also present. Police report Gibson fled the scene in a uHaul box truck with some officers reporting to the victim and other officers finding Gibson in the area of Jat Street and 6th Avenue in Troy. Police pulled the uHaul truck over and Gibson then fled again in the box truck.

Police report they chased Gibson onto alternate route 7 and continued westbound on the highway until Gibson led officers south on I-87. Officers explain Gibson crashed the truck soon thereafter and fled on foot into a wooded area next to the highway. The pursuit continued on foot until police finally found Gibson in the wooded area and took him into custody.

Police explain Gibson was found with a loaded, illegal firearm in his waistband when he was arrested. Gibson was brought to Troy Police station for processing and was held pending arraignment in Troy City Court the morning of January 18. Officers report Gibson is a supervised NYS parolee, having been originally convicted of second degree attempted murder and attempted promotion of prison contraband.

Charges