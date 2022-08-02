COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr., 18, was arrested on August 1.

On Monday around 5:25 p.m., police saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier that morning. Police said they then saw a man get out of the vehicle as it fled the area.

Officers stopped the man, Kiah, for questioning. After further investigation, police said they found a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun loaded with 16 rounds, four grams of fentanyl, and 1.4 grams of crack cocaine in his possession. The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied in Troy.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Unlawful possession certain ammunition feeding device (misdemeanor)

Fifth-degree criminal possession controlled substance cocaine (felony)

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Kiah was arraigned in Cohoes City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending bail and future court appearances.