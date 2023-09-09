TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested following an arson investigation, according to police. Caval Haylett, 45, is facing multiple charges.

On September 9 at 12:30 a.m., police responded to Dinosaur BBQ in Troy for a burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers found that a suspect was still inside the restaurant, and after attempting to make contact with them, police noticed visible smoke inside the building.

The Troy Fire Department was notified, and after they arrived, officers and fire personnel entered the building. The suspect, who was identified as Haylett, was then taken into custody, while firefighters extinguished several small fires within the business.

Haylett was charged with third-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree burglary. He will be arraigned in the Troy City Court following processing.

Dinosaur BBQ personnel are still determining to what extent the property was damaged by the fires, but are planning to reopen for their regular business hours by Saturday.