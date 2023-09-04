ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old Troy man was arrested in Saturday’s River Street homicide. Carlos Corrales-Ramirez was arrested and appeared for arraignment this morning.

Troy Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians named Corrales-Ramirez as the suspect following a steadfast investigation that began on Saturday. Police have identified Jario Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, as the victim of the homicide. Police say they have yet to identify a motive.

Troy Police are still investigating the homicide. Detectives will continue their follow-up investigation as they attempt to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Corrales-Ramirez was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact (518) 270-4421.