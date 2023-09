TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Thursday following a month-long rape investigation that involved a juvenile victim. Joshua Perry, 35, faces several charges.

Charges:

First-degree rape

First-degree sexual abuse

Perry was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court. He is held at the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond and a $150,000 bond.