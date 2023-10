ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department arrested a 33-year-old in connection to a stabbing on Central Avenue on Saturday morning. Teyona Lewis was charged with second-degree assault and was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

Police say they located a 42-year-old victim with a stab wound to his lower back. He was transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lewis was released following arraignment.