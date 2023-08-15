TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man wanted in connection to several suspicious fires and larcenies is in custody. George W. Leque, 44, also known as George Brundige, was arrested by a Troy Police Patrol Officer and arraigned in Troy City Court.

Police identified Leque as the suspect in the fires through surveillance videos provided by community members. Leque is also alleged to have stolen various items from parked and unoccupied vehicles in Troy.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if Leque is involved in other recent incidents. He is currently being charged with:

Arson in the second degree

Two counts of Arson in the third degree

Burglary in the second degree

Criminal Mischief in the third degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree

Identity Theft in the third degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

Leque was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail after arraignment. Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421 or report online at Troypd.org.