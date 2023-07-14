NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested Friday in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Around 1:20 p.m., a North Greenbush police officer saw a vehicle that had been reported as stolen parked at 10 West Sand Lake Rd. Police saw Jose Gonzalez, of Troy, leave the house and get into the vehicle. He fled into the house as police approached but was quickly arrested.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. He was arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and sent to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again at a later date.

A second male in the home was found to be wanted but could not be turned over to the wanting agency due to extradition rules, police said.