LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Lansingburgh. Gustavo Santana Jr., 27, was arrested in Waterford and charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 6th Avenue and 105th Street. Two people were hit by gunfire.

A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, and 20-year-old Jayden West, of Troy, was killed. Police said Santana Jr. and West knew each other and were arguing before the shooting.

Santana Jr. was arraigned and sent to the Rensselaer County Jail.