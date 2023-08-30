TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested following a child sex offense investigation. Daniel Landfear, 34, faces several charges.

New York State Police say an investigation began after their Internet Crimes Against Children Department received information that Landfear sent indecent material to children. Following the investigation, he was arrested and taken to Brunswick State Police for processing on June 29.

Landfear was arraigned at the Troy City Court and was held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash or a $200,000 partially secured bond. Further investigation found he reportedly had sexual contact with a child under 11 and forcibly touched a child under 17. He was arrested again on Tuesday.

Charges:

First-degree disseminating indecent materials to a minor

Forcible touching

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)

Landlear is still held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility. He was processed on all charges. If you have any information about this crime or believe you may also be a victim, please contact SP Brunswick at 518-279-4427 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.