TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle, according to police. Nazair Joseph, 23, faces multiple charges.

On July 21 at 11 p.m., a Troy police patrol recognized a vehicle near Hoosick Street that had been reported stolen out of Albany. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the car in the area of 10th Street and Middleburgh Street.

Upon interviewing the driver, identified as Joseph, police noticed a handgun in the man’s waistband. Joseph cooperated with police and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police determined that the gun Joseph was found with was an illegal privately-made firearm. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Joseph was processed and arraigned before being released after posting bail.