CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cole D. Vincent, 54, of Troy. Vincent was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of criminal possession of stolen property, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of criminal trespass.

Police say Vincent allegedly stole a construction trailer from a business in Halfmoon on June 5 and a pickup truck from a business in Clifton Park on June 12. The construction trailer was recovered after being abandoned on State Route 787 in Cohoes. The pickup truck was recovered in a hotel parking lot in Clifton Park.

According to the police, Vincent also caused damage to a gate owned by a business in Clifton Park and then trespassed on the property. Vintenct was arraigned in the Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.