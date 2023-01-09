ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, State Police pulled over a vehicle on Clinton Avenue for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. Police identified the driver to be Pierre H. Townsend, 34, of Troy, who did not have a valid Driver’s License.

Police discovered that Townsend was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs, known as ecstasy or MDMA. Townshend was taken into custody, arraigned at the Albany City Court, and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.