HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Monday. Fred Weinkauff, 64, allegedly hauled a trailer that was reported stolen in Warren County in February of 2019.

On October 17, troopers pulled over a vehicle hauling a trailer on Crescent Road in Halfmoon for an equipment violation. Troopers say they identified Weinkauff as the driver of the vehicle hauling the alleged stolen trailer. They say they seized the trailer and Weinkauff was placed in custody. He was taken to Clifton Park State Police and processed. He was released and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on October 26.

Charge: