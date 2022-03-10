MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested for reckless driving after a Wednesday morning crash on I-787 in Menands. The New York State Police said Brian Boyle Jr., 38, was taken into custody at the scene.

Around 7 a.m., police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 south near Exit 6. After an investigation, police found that Boyle was driving a 2003 Ford Focus in a reckless manner when he lost control and hit the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Police said the Jeep hit a road sign and came to rest on top of a guide rail. The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Albany woman, was transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Boyle was not injured.

Charges

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Reckless endangerment in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Boyle was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Menands Village Court on March 22.