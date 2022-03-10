MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested for reckless driving after a Wednesday morning crash on I-787 in Menands. The New York State Police said Brian Boyle Jr., 38, was taken into custody at the scene.
Around 7 a.m., police responded to a two-car crash on I-787 south near Exit 6. After an investigation, police found that Boyle was driving a 2003 Ford Focus in a reckless manner when he lost control and hit the side of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
Police said the Jeep hit a road sign and came to rest on top of a guide rail. The driver of the Jeep, a 24-year-old Albany woman, was transported to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Boyle was not injured.
Charges
- Reckless driving (misdemeanor)
- Reckless endangerment in the second degree (misdemeanor)
Boyle was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Menands Village Court on March 22.