TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man is accused of menacing during an argument with a gun. Robert Lemner, 42, was arrested on Thursday.

On November 24, around 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to a home in Troy for a report of a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, the victim claimed Lemner displayed a long gun during the argument and threatened physical harm, according to police. Lemner allegedly fled the home on foot before police could arrive, but was located and taken into custody a short time later.

Lemner was taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. He was arraigned before the Schaghticoke Town Court and released on his own recognizance. All firearms possessed by Lemner were seized following the issuance of a Temporary Extreme Risk Order (TERPO).

Charges: