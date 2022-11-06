GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car.

On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the stolen car on George Street in the village of Green Island. Police located the car and conducted a traffic stop. Police say they identified the driver as Vinson. Police say they also noticed damage done to the driver-side wheel, rim, and tire of the alleged stolen car.

Vinson was processed on the possession of stolen property and criminal mischief charges. He was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and was remanded to the Albany county Correctional Facility with no bail.

Charges: