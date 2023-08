ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested after a stolen car was recovered Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., police said Stephon Polite, 31, was driving a stolen vehicle on Chrisler Avenue. The car was followed until a traffic stop could be made on Balltown Road in the town of Niskayuna.

Polite was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.