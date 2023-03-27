MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a storage unit in Malta. Michael Fox, 37, is charged with third-degree burglary.

On February 14, New York State Police got a complaint about a storage unit in Malta that was broken into and had multiple items stolen. Through investigation, police identified Fox as a suspect and found he was one of a few that entered the storage facility without being authorized, broke the lock on the unit, and took items that weren’t his.

Fox was arrested on a warrant. On Thursday, he was taken from the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on unrelated matters, and processed at Saratoga State Police. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and taken back to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.