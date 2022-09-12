TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a UTV. Michael Monge, 38, was arrested on September 1 by the State Police of Clifton Park.

On August 12, state troopers were notified of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki TeryX UTV from a retailer on State Route 9 in Halfmoon. The robbery happened overnight, and an investigation found Monge was responsible for the theft.

The stolen UTV (courtesy: New York State Police)

The UTV that was stolen has not yet been recovered. It was last seen at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 111th Street in Troy. The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to its recovery. If you have any information about the UTV’s whereabouts, you can contact Inv. Cronin at (518) 583-7000.

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Third-degree criminal trespass (misdemeanor)

Monge was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Halfmoon Town Court on September 21.