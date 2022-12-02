TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.

Donnelly states that Dominquez-Carle was allegedly involved with a woman who was also involved with McMahon. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle stabbed McMahon inside his President’s Street apartment, wrapped his body with his comforter and dumped McMahon in the woods in Green County. Dominquez-Carle was convicted of Manslaughter in the 1st degree by a jury on October 6.