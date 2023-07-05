TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy Police canine (K9) was stabbed 12 times while responding to a burglary early Wednesday morning in the area of Donegal Avenue in the Emerald Greens neighborhood. K9 Norbi and his handler were one of the first arriving units in search of the suspect.

Police responded to reports of an unknown suspect attempting to break entry into residencies.

Troy police say K9 Norbi began tracking the suspect and led the officers into a wooded area near Donegal Avenue. Norbi and his handler found the suspect in a wooded area and tried taking him into custody.

While doing so, the suspect started stabbing Norbi with a knife multiple times, per Troy police. Norbi was removed from the situation by his handler and was taken to nearby Upstate Veterinary Specialties for evaluation and treatment.

According to law enforcement, another officer, not Norbi’s handler, sustained a broken foot as well. The suspect was bitten, is being treated at a local area hospital, and is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday. He is currently in Troy Police custody and will be processed and arraigned upon being discharged.

An investigation will continue throughout the day to determine the extent of the alleged crimes committed by the suspect, identified as Curtis Knockwood. Charges are expected to come later today.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Troy Police Detectives at (518) 270-4421.