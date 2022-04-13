ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sherrod Johnson, known by some as “Rod”, age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020. The announcement came from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Timothy Foley, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.

In pleading guilty, Johnson admitted to possessing and intending to distribute heroin mixed with fentanyl, which was found in his apartment on Seventh Avenue in Troy in March 2019. Over a year later, on April 1, 2020, law enforcement saw Johnson flash a handgun on Facebook Live and the next morning tried to stop Johnson in the Corliss Park area of Troy. Johnson fled, and while he was being chased by police, placed a loaded .40 caliber handgun in a grill.

Johnson was ultimately arrested and in searching his Corliss Park apartment, police found 18 bundles of heroin and four digital scales. Johnson, who had over $5,600 on him when he was arrested, admitted to possessing and trying to distribute the 18 bundles of heroin and to possessing the handgun to protect his heroin and drug proceeds.

After Johnson is released from prison, he will also have a 3-year term of post-release supervision. This case was investigated by the ATF, DEA, and Troy Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus P.W. Rieck.