TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy felon has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Frankie Rios, 42, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Law enforcement says that as part of his guilty plea, Rios, a convicted felon, admitted to possessing a .25 caliber Mauser handgun with six rounds of ammunition on March 30, 2019. Law enforcement also says that the handgun was recovered from Rios by Troy Police when they responded to a stabbing at a bar on 4th Street in Troy. Rios also admitted that on February 17, 2021, he possessed over 100 grams of cocaine and cocaine base with intent to distribute in Troy.

Rios, along with facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, faces a fine of up to $1M and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least three years.