ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy felon was charged by indictment on Tuesday with illegally possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. Derbie Michel, 31, could now face up to 15 years in prison.

According to the indictment and other court filings, Michel, a convicted felon, allegedly threw out five rounds of ammunition from a car while being pursued by members of the Troy Police Department on October 15. Michel also allegedly threw a privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun” from the car while in the same pursuit.

The charge Michel faces carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as a three-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release. Michel is detained pending trial.