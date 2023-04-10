TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Troy men were arrested following a stolen car investigation, according to New York State Police. Dale Sousie, 42, and Henry Desnoyers, 52, each face charges.

On Wednesday, April 5, police pulled over a car on Burdett Avenue in Troy for vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say they identified the driver as Sousie and the passenger as Desnoyers. Police say the car they were driving was reported stolen to Saratoga State Police just a day prior. Both were taken into custody. Police say Desnoyers was also found to possess a controlled substance.

Sousie Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Traffic law violations

Desnoyers Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were taken to Brunswick State Police for processing. Sousie was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Troy City Court on Monday. Desnoyers was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Troy City Court on Friday.