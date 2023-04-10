TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a tweet from Carmella Mantello, Troy City Council President, Troy City Hall will be closed on Monday due to a burglary in the Hedley Building that happened over the weekend. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and Troy Chief of Police Daniel DeWolf will be hosting a press conference regarding the incident. Mantello’s tweet reads:

“Just received call that city hall is closed as the Hedley Building, which includes city hall, was broken into last night. No other details yet.”

Troy Police are currently investigating the scene. According to Troy Police, individual(s) trespassed on multiple floors of the building, including some areas of City Hall on the fifth floor. The investigation is also looking into what other crimes may have been committed, as well as trying to identify those involved. At this time, Troy Police say there is no reason to believe City Hall was specifically targeted. Police also believe no sensitive areas were accessed on any of the impacted floors. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (518) 270-4421.

