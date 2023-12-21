TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old from Troy pleaded guilty to possessing a machine gun on Wednesday. Ahmed AlSaadi faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), AlSaadi admitted to possessing three machine gun conversion devices and a modified Glock handgun allowing it to shoot and function as a machine gun. The DOJ says he also admitted to selling machine gun conversion devices from March to July 2023.

AlSaadi is currently in custody and will be sentenced on April 16, 2024. AlSaadi faces a fine of up to $250,000 and may have to serve a three-year term of supervised release.