TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday night following a shots-fired investigation. Police say the incident occurred on August 27.

Troy police say detectives gathered information the suspect was downtown and had a gun in their possession Sunday night. Patrol officers found the suspect near Hoosick Street and 5th Avenue.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident. Police say he was found with an illegal, privately made firearm during his arrest.

The suspect is charged with possession of an illegal handgun. He was processed and brought to a juvenile secure detention facility. He will appear for further court proceedings today.