WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rashaan Fennicks, 36 of Schenectady, allegedly led troopers on a pursuit after fleeing a domestic dispute. He was taken into custody after a brief chase.

State Police responded to a Wilton residence for a domestic dispute at approximately 12:48 a.m on May 18. Troopers said Fennicks violated an order of protection when he punched and choked the victim during an argument. When patrols arrived, Fennicks got into his vehicle and allegedly fled the scene almost striking one of the responding troopers. The victim, who sustained the injury during the incident, was evaluated by EMS on the scene.

Troopers from SP Clifton Park located Fennicks a short time later as he traveled at a high rate of speed on I-87 south, according to State Police. He crashed after exiting the Northway and failing to negotiate a roundabout, State Police said. Fennicks exited the vehicle and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Charges:

Aggravated Family Offense (felony)

Criminal Contempt 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Mischief 4 th degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Assault 3 rd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Criminal Obstruction of Breath (misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

He was evaluated at Saratoga Hospital and was taken into custody following his release. He was arraigned in Morea Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in place of a $1,000 bail.