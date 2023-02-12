PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Three Massachusetts residents were arrested on Friday after police executed multiple search warrants in Pittsfield and Adams, Massachusetts, relating to a county-wide drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez, Trevon Thompson, and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez each face drug and firearm-related charges.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says that on Friday, members of the North Adams Police Department, Adams Police Department, Pittsfield Police Department, Berkshire Sheriff’s Office, the Berkshire County Drug Task Force, and Berkshire County Special Response Team all executed search warrants at two locations, one in Adams, and the other in Pittsfield. The search warrants were in connection with a Berkshire County-wide drug distribution operation. Authorities say 5,150 bags of heroin, 67.5 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, $3,993 in cash, 36 rounds of ammunition, and two firearms were seized after the warrants were executed.

The three were arrested after being pulled over in Pittsfield shortly after. They will be arraigned in the Pittsfield District Court on Monday, according to authorities.