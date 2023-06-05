ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were arrested in an investigation relating to drug sales throughout Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Manuel Cruz (45, Cohoes), Brittne Graham (38, Argyle), and Deborah Marciano (56, Glens Falls) each face multiple charges.

Cruz Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Cruz was arraigned in centralized arraignment and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Argyle Town Court on a later date.

Graham Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Graham was arraigned at Washington County Court and was released on her own recognizance.

Marciano Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Marciano was arraigned in centralized arraignment and was held at the Washington County Court due to previous convictions.

Law enforcement says a fourth person is charged with the misdemeanor of criminally using drug paraphernalia. Other arrests are likely in this investigation, according to deputies.