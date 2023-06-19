KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested the treasurer of the Hurley Recreation Association on Friday, accusing him of grand larceny and falsifying business records. Burton Gulnick, Jr., 51, of Kingston faces multiple charges.

Police said they received multiple allegations about Gulnick stealing funds from the Hurley Recreation and Committee to Re-Elect Mike Hein. They investigated shortly thereafter.

According to police, Gulnick was the treasurer of both the Hurley Recreation Association and the Friends of Mike Hein Political Committee. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

