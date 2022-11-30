JACKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Jackson resulted in two arrests on Saturday. Hunter Dooley, 26, of Salem, and Donald Gray, 37, of Ettrick, Virginia face multiple charges.

On November 26, around 4:40 p.m., troopers stopped a car on Fish Hatchery Road in Jackson for violating vehicle and traffic laws. Police identified the driver as Dooley and the passenger as Gray. They say their investigation lead to the discovery of multiple drugs and an illegally possessed handgun in the car. Troopers say they tried to arrest Gray, but he resisted and fled on foot. He was taken into custody not long after. The handgun was determined to have been stolen from Virginia in September, according to police.

Dooley and Gray were taken to Greenwich State Police for processing and were arraigned at Washington County Central Arraignment. They are held at the Washington County Correctional Facility without bail.

Dooley Charges:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three-counts)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Gray Charges: