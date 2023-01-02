MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wilton man was arrested on December 29, 2022, in Malta following a traffic stop. Anthony Rivera, 38, faces multiple charges.

Around 11:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, police pulled over a car on State Route 9 in Malta for traffic and vehicle violations. Police say Rivera was the passenger of the car. Police say their investigation found Rivera to be in possession of drugs. The driver of the car was issued tickets for traffic and vehicle violations and was released on the scene.

Charges:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Rivera was taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance.