ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested for alleged gun and drug possession following a traffic stop on Saturday night. Marshall Ayers, 44, faces a number of charges.

On December 10, around 9:09 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office ran a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarthy Avenue. Deputies say they originally pulled Ayers over for illegally tinted windows. Deputies identified Ayers as the driver, and say that an investigation found him to be in possession of an illegal, loaded firearm that was defaced and reported stolen from South Carolina. They say Ayers was also in possession of roughly four grams of MDMA. Ayers has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a defaced firearm

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a felony conviction

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Vehicle and traffic charges

Ayers was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He will be arraigned in the Albany City Court on Sunday.