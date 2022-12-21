SAINT ARMAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.

On December 20, around 3 p.m., troopers were trying to locate Bombard who had an active bench warrant. Police say they were approaching Bombard’s last known address, when they saw a Honda Civic leaving the area with passengers inside. Police say they identified Bombard as a passenger.

Troopers ran a traffic stop on Academy Way, and took Bombard into custody for the active warrant. Police also identified the driver as Simpson, who was allegedly driving with a revoked driver’s license. Police gained consent and searched the car.

Police say the found a large quantity of narcotics in the car, including over 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl, with roughly 42 grams of crystal methamphetamine. All four were taken to Ray Brook State Police for processing. All four were processed and charged with the possession of narcotics.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Simpson was also issued traffic tickets for aggravated unlicensed operator in the second degree, unlicensed operator, and no inspection.

They are all held at Essex County Jail pending arraignment on Wednesday.