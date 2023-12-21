ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop on Quail Street in Albany on Sunday. Kymir Pearson, 32, faces multiple charges.

On Sunday, December 17, around 2:34 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Quail Street in Albany for a vehicle and traffic law violation. State Police identified the driver as Pearson, who they say did not have a valid driver’s license.

State Police say they saw a gun in the passenger seat which led to a search of the car. Police say a second handgun was found, both loaded with one having an illegal high-capacity magazine. Police say Pearson did not have a pistol permit and illegally possessed the firearms.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (three counts)

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Pearson was arrested and taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Albany County Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond, or a $5,000 partially secured bond.