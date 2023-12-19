ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ravena man and Catskill woman were arrested Monday following a traffic stop near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue in Albany. Brian Morrill, 55, and Kasmira Pepper, 36, face multiple charges.

On Monday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled a car over near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue for a traffic violation. They identified Morrill as the driver and Pepper as the passenger. Amid their investigation, deputies say they found a quantity of heroin and cocaine.

Morrill Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Pepper Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Morrill will be arraigned in Albany City Court. Pepper was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Albany City Court at a later date.