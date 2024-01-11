ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on drug and firearm charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in the area of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue. Jameek Baker, 30, faces several charges.
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livington Avenue for a traffic violation. Police identified Baker as the driver, and with assistance from a narcotic K-9, say they found he had a quantity of crack cocaine.
Deputies say Baker also had a loaded Hi-Point .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which he didn’t have the right to possess. Law enforcement also says the crack cocaine was packaged as though it were intended for distribution.
Charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Multiple traffic violations
Baker was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He will be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday.