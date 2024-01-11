ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested on drug and firearm charges Wednesday after a traffic stop in the area of Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue. Jameek Baker, 30, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livington Avenue for a traffic violation. Police identified Baker as the driver, and with assistance from a narcotic K-9, say they found he had a quantity of crack cocaine.

Deputies say Baker also had a loaded Hi-Point .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which he didn’t have the right to possess. Law enforcement also says the crack cocaine was packaged as though it were intended for distribution.

Image via Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Multiple traffic violations

Baker was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He will be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday.