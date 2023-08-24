ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop in Albany led to the arrest of an Albany man on felony gun charges. Nazair Joseph, 23, faces several charges.

On Wednesday, around 9:18 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried pulling over a car near Second Avenue at O’Connell Street for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say the car fled the area, leading them on a short chase until the driver got out and ran from them.

The driver, identified as Joseph, was taken into custody on Russell Sage College property. Through an investigation, deputies say they found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun inside the car. Deputies also say Joseph was currently released from custody on a $50,000 bail bond for illegal gun possession out of Troy.

Image of gun found via Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds

Thrid-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Multiple traffic violations

Joseph was taken to Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee. He is set to appear in Albany City Court on Thursday.