ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pittstown man was arrested on Saturday and is accused of possessing a ghost gun. Shawn Koenig, 20, faces several charges.

On December 23, around 1:24 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on Tower Way in Halfmoon for a car and traffic law violation. Police identified the driver as Koenig.

State Police say Koenig refused to cooperate with the investigation when he was asked to step out of his car for standardized field sobriety testing. He was removed from the car and according to police, actively resisted. He was taken into custody.

Police say upon further investigation they found an illegally possessed, loaded, unregulated, not serialized, and untraceable gun on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Koenig was taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility instead of $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.