ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges.

Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews with Coles, they found him to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm, also known as a ghost gun, and a quantity of cannabis.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Traffic infraction citations

Coles was arrested and taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraign detainee. Coles was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Saturday at 9 a.m.