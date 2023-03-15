CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Three Vermont residents were arrested after a traffic stop for having suspected heroin, firearms, a loaded magazine, and mislabeled prescription medication, according to Rutland Police. Justin Gillett (39), Lucien Paquette (38), and Megan Coon (38) were arrested on Monday.

Rutland Police say they were contacted by Castleton Police to assist in a traffic stop with suspected drugs and narcotics in the car. Upon arrival, Rutland Police say they saw indicators consistent with drug activity. K9 King Nash sniffed the outside of the car which yielded an alert, according to police. Two of the passengers, Gillett and Paquette, agreed to a roadside search, according to police, and were found in possession of suspected heroin. Police say Gillett also possessed a loaded magazine to a handgun. Police say Coon also consented to a roadside search, and was found with mislabled prescription medication.

Police then seized the car and a search warrant was applied and granted. While executing the search warrant, police say they found multiple bags of heroin and two firearms. Charges include possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, and driving with a criminally suspended license.