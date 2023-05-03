ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three Albany residents were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue. Daquella Darkins, 28, Omarr Martin, 20, and Murel Crawford, 28, each face charges.

On Monday, around 10:30 p.m. on Clinton Avenue, police pulled a car over for vehicle and traffic law violations, including having an unregistered motor vehicle and improper license plates. Police say during the stop, they recovered two loaded 9mm handguns from the car.

Martin and Crawford charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Darkins charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Uninspected motor vehicles

Unregistered motor vehicle

Improper license plates and operating without insurance

All three were arraigned on Tuesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court. They are remanded to the Albany County Jail.