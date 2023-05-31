CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Clifton Park on Monday. Catherine Peacock (36, Corinth) and Romere Anderson (47, New York) both face multiple charges.

On Monday around 8:25 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on I-87 in Clifton Park for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Peacock was identified as the driver, and Anderson as the passenger. Troopers say an investigation uncovered a defaced handgun, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money in the car.

Peacock Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Anderson Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Both were arrested and taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing. While in custody, troopers say Peacock was found to have felony-weight narcotics on her.

Both were arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court. Peacock was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department. Anderson was taken to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility and is held without bail.