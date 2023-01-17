NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.

On January 9, around 1:20 p.m., police pulled over a 2017 Toyota Camry driving north on I-87. Police say they pulled the car over for violating traffic laws. Police say while questioning Caesar, who was identified as the driver, and Coddett, the passenger, they saw a clear bag that contained multi-colored pills. Police say they searched the car and found a clear plastic bag containing multi-colored pills, later identified as MDMA, weighing approximately 94 grams, two bags containing crack cocaine, weighing roughly 125 grams, several blue oxycodone hydrochloride pills, blue amphetamine, dextroamphetamine pills, several bags of cannabis weighing 210 grams, and a digital scale.

Both Caesar and Coddett were arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Image via Troop F New York State Police

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (five counts)

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Caesar and Coddett were arraigned at the Orange County Jail. They are held there without bail.