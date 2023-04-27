MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau on Wednesday. According to New York State Police, Erick Talback (Glens Falls, 54) and Renee Barrett (South Glens Falls, 52), are both charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, around 4 p.m., police pulled over a car on Saratoga Road in Moreau for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Barrett was identified as the driver and Talkback as the passenger. Police say neither Barrett nor Talback possessed a valid driver’s license, and an investigation led to the discovery of felony-weight narcotics in the car.

Both were taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Both were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and are held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.