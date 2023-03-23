AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Gloversville residents were arrested on Wednesday for alleged crack cocaine and oxycodone possession. James Dean, 46, and Brittany Esposito, 33, face multiple charges.

On March 22, around 6:06 p.m., a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a car on State Highway 30 with an inadequate exhaust and illegal window tint. Deputies say through an investigation with New York State Police, they found both Esposito and Dean had crack cocaine and oxycodone pills.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dean and Esposito were taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and processed. Both were arraigned at the Town of Amsterdam Court and are held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.