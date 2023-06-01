GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Wednesday after being pulled over and possessing a “significant quantity” of drugs, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Maria Dulisse, 25, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 5:23 p.m., deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car on Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls for multiple traffic violations. Deputies say they gathered evidence of criminal activity and searched the car and occupants.

During the search, deputies say they found Dulisse had a “significant quantity” of methamphetamine and cocaine. Other drugs were allegedly discovered that were sent to the New York State Police Forensic Laboratory for further testing.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Dulisse was held on felony charges and will be arraigned on Thursday. Deputies say additional charges may be forthcoming.